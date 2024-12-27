Boca Grande history: White House florist visits and a lizard hunt fail, plus MerCabo

December 27, 2024

By Staff Report

Brief news from this date in the archives of the Boca Beacon:

FIVE YEARS AGO

A bicyclist took a fall on the Boca Grande Causeway. Lee Flight flew the transport to Lee Memorial. Mercabo Preserve (pictured above) was moving forward, and March 1 was announced for groundbreaking.

TEN YEARS AGO

The Boca Grande Garden Club hosted florist Bob Scanlan, former White House Assistant Chief Florist.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

A lizard hunt to rescue reptiles on the Island was unsuccessful. The event was criticized as being unorganized and poorly planned as only six iguanas were captured.

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

The Barbershop Chorus was coming to the Community Center auditorium. These jazzy gentlemen were filling the Island with the Christmas spirits!

THIRTY YEARS AGO

Boca Grande firemen were busy responding to three fires in four days throughout the Island. The fires included papers and trash in a household bin, a small brush fire probably caused by a cigarette and a truck fire. All were put out in short time minimizing the damage.

THIRTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

The Siberian Express roared through the area leaving wilted and burned plants due to the unusual 27-degree weather. The cold weather also contributed to power outages in the area.

FORTY YEARS AGO

The Boca Grande Community Theatre was organizing Christmas Caroling around the Island.