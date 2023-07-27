PROFILE: Fr. Anthony Hewitt
July 27, 2023
By Marcy Shortuse
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church is now in the hands of its new pastor, Father Anthony Hewitt. Fr. Anthony began offering masses at the church this past weekend. This will be a major change of pace for him, but one he is looking forward to. For the last 10 years, Fr. Anthony has been […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- Cutting the Gordian Knot that is the Boca Grande cell tower
- Islanders do what they do best when it comes to establishing emergency communications … they do it on their own
- Summer heat becoming a real issue with humans, as well as with pets
- Florida real estate prices stable, but fewer sales going on lately
- Beacon/Gasparilla Island Magazine staff brings home 15 awards