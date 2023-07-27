OBITUARY: Bob Halford

July 27, 2023

By Boca Beacon

Robert “Bob” Sidney Halford, 94, died Thursday, July 20, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

Interment will be held at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, Iowa.

Visitation was held from 4 to 6 p.m., on Monday July 24 at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials in his honor may be directed to First Congregational Church of Clear Lake and the Humane Society of North Iowa hsni.org .

Robert Sidney Halford was born July 8, 1929, the son of Sidney and Christine (Edmundson) Halford in Ventura, Iowa. Bob graduated from Ventura High School. He continued his education, attending Iowa State University and graduating with a general engineering degree in 1951. He married the love of his life, Carol Lee Garvin, on Oct. 16, 1954. They were blessed with four children: Nancy, Robby, Chris and Todd.

Before his professional career, he was proud to serve his country as a first lieutenant in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was an honor graduate of the Engineering Officer Candidate School, Fort Belvoir, Va. and was honorably discharged in 1954.

So many people knew Bob Halford as the face of Clear Lake Telephone Company, where he worked for 43 years. He was their general manager from 1980 until his retirement in 1996. He was past president of Iowa Telephone Association, a founder of Iowa Network Services and past president of OPASTCO National Telephone Association, as well.

Giving back to the community is core to who Bob Halford was, and his love for Clear Lake is witnessed in so many ways. He was a long-time member of First Congregational Church. He also gave his time and guidance to the Clear Lake Noon Lions, the Clear Lake Community School Board of Education, was president of the Clear Lake Chamber Board and was a member and past president of the Economic Development Corporation. Bob, along with other investors, was a previous owner of The Surf Ballroom from 1970 to1994 and he continued to support and enjoy The Surf Ballroom his entire life. In recognition of his tremendous contributions to Clear Lake, Bob was named grand marshal of the Clear Lake 4th of July parade in 2000.

Bob enjoyed life to its fullest. He especially enjoyed people, learning about them, listening to them and making new friends. Listing all of his interests and joys is impossible, but a few of them include: golfing at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course; playing cards and games anywhere, any time; watching the Iowa Hawkeyes teams, especially football and wrestling; eating at The Ritz, Northwestern Steakhouse, The Muskie and the Half Moon; watching all the activity on the lake from his beautiful home and deck; traveling to Boca Grande and most of all being with his family and friends and his beloved schnauzers.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Lee Halford; children, Nancy (Cindy Hesley) Halford, Chris Halford and Todd (Susie) Halford; grandchildren, Collin (Kasey) Peterson, Nicky Halford and Johnny Halford; great-grandchildren, Graham, Bennett and Crew Peterson; nieces and nephews, Victoria (Dennis) Murphy, Felicia, Richard (Angela) and James (Talia); and sister-in-law, Monica Sosaya Halford.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Christine; his son, Robert “Robby,” his brother, Richard “Dick;” and his niece, Raquel.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.