Primary election is Tuesday, August 18

August 13, 2026

By Staff Report

Florida’s Primary Election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. This year, there are primary elections for state offices, including governor; local primaries for commissioners in both Lee and Charlotte counties; and primaries for the House of Representatives in Lee County.

Voters planning to cast their ballots by mail should also be aware of a significant change for the 2026 election cycle. All previous Vote-by-Mail requests have expired, meaning every voter wishing to vote by mail this year must have submitted a new request.

The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot has passed.

For those who prefer to vote before Election Day, Early Voting is available from Aug. 8 through Aug. 15, with polling locations open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Now is the time to check voter registrations.

Lee County voters should check with the Lee County Elections Office at (239) 533-8683 or visit lee.vote.

Charlotte County voters seeking additional information or assistance may contact the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections at (941) 833-5400 or visit soecharlottecountyfl.gov.