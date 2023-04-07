Cell phone tower update: More COWs are coming before new tower is put in place

April 7, 2023

By Guest Columnist

The current providers of service have responded to the immediate needs in Boca Grande for interim service brought on by Hurricane Ian. There is service uncertainty due to capacity limitations and demand from island visitors. The Boca Grande CSWG has established a dialog and working relationship with the current providers of service – AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. The group is reviewing current and future plans for Boca Grande. Each of the providers have enthusiastically offered support and solutions.