Educate Boca Scholarship Fund sets Golf Scramble date at The Gasparilla
June 20, 2024
By Anna Ridilla
The Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Educate Boca Golf Scramble on Monday, Oct. 7. The Chamber’s “Educate Boca” Scholarship Fund is a non-profit corporation established by the Chamber to administer its scholarship fund-raising and awards. Recipients receive monetary assistance for college tuition, vocational training and special education. This year, the […]
