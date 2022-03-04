Pirate Family Fun Night Rebooted, set for March 11

March 4, 2022

By Staff Report

Lee County Parks & Recreation will host the first annual Family Fun Night, 5 p.m. Friday, March 11, at the Boca Grande Community Center, 131 First Street West, Boca Grande. Bring the family and visit the Boca Grande Community Center for a pirate themed Family Fun Night event. Participants in pirate costume have the opportunity to be entered into a raffle.

Activities include:

· 5 to 6 p.m. Treasure Hunt, starting at The Gasparilla Inn

· 5 to 6 p.m. Pirate games and photo opportunities

· 6 to 6:45 p.m. Pirate Tales and Adventures from Captain Jack Sparrow

· 6:45 p.m. Movie on the green featuring the PG-rated family favorite “Hook”. Bring your chairs, blankets or golf carts.

Volunteers are needed! For more information about Lee County Parks & Recreation locations, amenities and other special events, visit leegov.com/parks, call (239) 533-7275 or email leeparks@leegov.com.