THAT’S A WRAP! Another film festival is in the books

March 4, 2022

By Boca Beacon

The 2022 Boca Grande Film Festival is in the books, but the memories of good times with friends and some truly wonderful films will remain. The Audience Award and fan favorite went to “My Donkey, My Lover and I.” The two runners up for Audience Award were “The Rescue” and “Imperfect.”