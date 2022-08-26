Picking the brain of Roger Lewis … no pun intended

August 26, 2022

By Staff Report

Elizabeth’s book for me revolved around the thesis that we fouled up the environment with our technology, and we can use technology to fix it. She travels the world finding people working on different solutions. One of her examples involves putting carp in the Mississippi River to solve a plant problem that ends up being a major carp problem that has to be solved. And did you know there is a cave in the Mojave desert with fish? How did they get there?