BIPS talks gopher tortoises

August 26, 2022

By Guest Columnist

Gopher tortoises can live 40 to 80 years in the wild. They love to forage on tender low-growing green plants and leaves in the early morning or late afternoon but can also be found eating flowers on prickly pear cactus and hibiscus, saw palmetto berries and gopher apples. They have one clutch of eggs per year, which contains anywhere from three to 14 eggs, and it takes about 100 days for the eggs to incubate. The sex of the eggs is temperature-dependent, meaning that if the temperature is above 85 F, the hatchling will be a female, and if lower, it will be a male.