Remarks from Charlotte County about keeping our water cleaner than ever, particularly during the ‘clean water month’ of August

Here we call it “One Charlotte, One Water.” The County Commission approved the hiring of a water quality manager to develop a water quality monitoring plan and to coordinate cross-departmental efforts and public outreach. Earlier this year, the County convened a water quality summit to identify water quality drivers in Charlotte Harbor; share recent advances in harmful algal bloom detection, prediction and communication; highlight County activities and partnerships to monitor, improve and protect water quality and natural habitats; and provide opportunities for citizen education
and action.