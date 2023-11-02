Parking meeting held with Sheriff, Commissioner … but because of the timing, we don’t know what happened
November 2, 2023
By Marcy Shortuse
Last week in the hard copy of the Boca Beacon (the paper copy) we ran our story regarding a meeting with the Boca Grande Parking Panel, Sheriff Carmine Marceno and Commissioner Kevin Ruane that was scheduled for Thursday. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and clarify items to be presented by Commissioner Ruane to the rest of the Lee County Commissioners at their November 7 meeting.
That meeting is scheduled for Thursday afternoon – press time – so we can’t tell you here what happened. But we hope to put it up online when we do know, so if you are interested in this, keep checking the site.
