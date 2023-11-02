New donations to AUXCOMM fund mean one step closer to the goal of emergency autonomy

November 2, 2023

By Guest Columnist

Fire Chief C.W. Blosser and the Island EOC Emergency Communications & Interoperability Working Group would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation for its recent donation of $8,095 to the Auxiliary Emergency Radio Communications System (AUXCOMM) project. The Health Clinic’s timely donation covers the entire cost of the Clinic’s radios and extensive training in their use. With that generous donation, the total amount raised for the project since mid-August is $306,595.