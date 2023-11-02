New donations to AUXCOMM fund mean one step closer to the goal of emergency autonomy
November 2, 2023
By Guest Columnist
Fire Chief C.W. Blosser and the Island EOC Emergency Communications & Interoperability Working Group would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation for its recent donation of $8,095 to the Auxiliary Emergency Radio Communications System (AUXCOMM) project. The Health Clinic’s timely donation covers the entire cost of the Clinic’s radios and extensive training in their use. With that generous donation, the total amount raised for the project since mid-August is $306,595.
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- Parking meeting held with Sheriff, Commissioner … but because of the timing, we don’t know what happened
- New donations to AUXCOMM fund mean one step closer to the goal of emergency autonomy
- The Gasparilla Maritime Museum to hold ‘soft reopening’ November 3
- Turtle Patrol gives end-of-season wrap-up
- Might the sailboat at 9th be gone soon?