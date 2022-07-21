OBITUARY: Todd Vaughan

July 21, 2022

By Staff Report

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Todd Kirkpatrick Vaughan on July 11, 2022 at home on Boca Grande.Todd finally succumbed to battling cancer at the age of 80.

Todd is survived by his loving wife, Janie (Susemihl Griffin), his brother, Randolph Meriwether Vaughan (Maureen), his two children Hayley Vaughan Burner (Geoffrey Hazard) and Christopher Dutton (Bernadette) and his stepdaughter Elizabeth Griffin Petrelli (Nicholas). He has a niece and nephew and eight grandchildren.

His maternal family was originally from Pittsburgh in the steel business and relocated to Maryland’s Eastern Shore before Todd was born in NYC in 1941; the son of Jane Todd and Richard Vaughan.

After getting an MBA from Wharton, Todd worked briefly in the corporate world (Marine Midland Bank, Hertz, and American Express) but his spirit was always entrepreneurial, and he soon grew restless for more independence. Eventually he found a passion for real estate development and built a number of homes on Nantucket later switching his attention to Maryland with properties around Oxford, Easton and Cambridge. He later moved to Baltimore and helped rejuvenate various areas of Butchers Hill.

In 2012 Todd retired with Janie to Boca Grande.Todd enjoyed membership to a variety of clubs, formally, The Brook in NYC, Racquet and Tennis Club of NYC, The Sloane Club in Londo and The Nantucket Yacht Club. Until his death he enjoyed membership at Maryland Club, the Boca Grande Club, the Boca Bay Pass Yacht Club and the Boca Grande Men’s Club.

Todd had a lifelong love of travel, which began at the young age of six while living in Japan and continued to grow throughout his lifetime. This passion for travel ultimately led Todd to invest in a private travel agency, allowing him to fly extensively around the world and immerse himself in countless cultures. Before his mother’s death, he used to visit her regularly on the Isle of Wight. Todd loved beautiful gardens, art and fine clothes. He was an accomplished backgammon player. He was curious and inquisitive and loved endless conversations. He was a veteran of the US Army.

After cremation, a memorial service is anticipated in November on Boca Grande. Friends and family wishing to honor Todd are asked to make a donation in his name to Englewood Helping Hand, Inc of Florida or Bakhita Kids in Maryland.