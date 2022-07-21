OBITUARY: Dr. Dick Morrison

July 21, 2022

By Staff Report

Dr. Richard (Dick) Morrison, 86, died July 5, 2022, at Tidewell Hospice House. He was born Nov. 10, 1935 to Russell and Sylvia Morrison in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Venice, Fla. in 1970. In Venice he started a surgical practice known as Surgical Associates of Venice and Englewood, and held roles as president of the Sarasota County Medical Society and chief of staff at Venice Hospital.

After retiring from his Venice practice, he relocated to Boca Grande to become the Clinic Director at the Boca Grande Health Clinic. When he fully retired from practicing medicine, he continued to enjoy life in Boca Grande before moving to The Glenridge, a retirement community in Sarasota in 2014.

A graduate of Shaker Heights High School in Beachwood Village, Ohio, Dick earned his undergraduate degree from Yale University, graduating in 1958, where he was also a catcher on their baseball team. He then received his medical degree from Cornell Medical School, followed by Residency at The Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, VA and initially practiced surgery in Danville, VA before moving to Venice.

Dick enjoyed traveling, cruising, fishing, reading and was a lifelong golfer, having been a long time member of Mission Valley Golf Club and the Gasparilla Inn Golf Club. He also was involved on the boards of several banks in the Venice area as well as having served as the President of the Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association.

Dick will be most remembered by the kindness he bestowed to all. Dick is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Jackie Naclerio (Nick), son Russell Morrison (Patricia), and son Scott Morrison (Alicia) and 8 grandchildren. Tributes for Dick can be made to the Richard M. Morrison M.D. Student Healthcare Scholarship Fund at the Gulf Coast Community Foundation (gulfcoastcf.org/give-fund) or to Tidewell Hospice House (tidewellfoundation.org) where he received such wonderful care in his final days. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.