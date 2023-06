IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Tim Bonisolli

June 15, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

I’ve been coming to Boca since I was a kid. I remember coming to the beach and coming to go fishing. I started working in Boca Grande in 1990, when I started as a maintenance worker for The Gasparilla Inn & Club. Not long after, I accepted a position as assistant mechanic. I worked at The Gasparilla Inn for 16 years.