PROFILE: Michelle Hubbs

November 26, 2021

By T Michele Walker

After years of high intensity interval training and military workouts, Michelle Hubbs knew that she was due for a change. While she was still fit and in her prime, it started to feel like those types of workouts – with quick movement and maximum muscle development, were more for someone in their 20s.



The newest instructor at Banyan Tree Pilates and Yoga found what she was looking for … exercise that toned and strengthened not only the body, but calmed the mind and spirit as well.



It was Michelle’s stressful law career that convinced her to make the change to yoga.



“Yoga helps to focus the mind and the breath,” she explained. “I walk away feeling settled and focused; ready to take on my day, whatever that is, whether it’s cocktails on the beach or advocating. Honestly, I made the change to deal with working at the law firm. At that time I was the top billing paralegal in four offices and I had to find some way to bring peace in my life. I was finding that my workouts in the evenings weren’t helping me relax and were just feeding that anger. I might even run five miles, but at the end of it I didn’t feel like I resolved the angst that was in my core.”



Michelle needed something that would give her the tools to face her stressful career, which is when she began to incorporate yoga and meditation into her daily routine.



“I find that when I take 15 minutes to meditate with some kind of mantra, which is just a statement that you’re going to project within yourself, that I was ready to go in and deal with alpha partners and alpha insurance agents in a way that didn’t require me to become an alpha as well.”



Little did Michelle know that this change would help to bring her back home to Boca Grande, and at Banyan Tree.

Pilates and yoga fusion classes are what she teaches there.



“I teach a deep yoga class,” she explained. “It focuses on the strength and flexibility of yoga and the physiotherapy aspects, along with the PIYO (a combination of Pilates and yoga) classes of core strength and flexibility.”



Michelle’s approach focuses on the strengths and the flexibility of yoga and the fact it’s the only exercise that utilizes the body, the breath and the mind.



Being back in Boca Grande is a huge bonus for Michelle, particularly since she feels a great kinship with the staff at Banyan Tree.



“It was just a good fit with Jan and the staff at Banyan Tree,” she said fondly. “Jan has this Boca vibe going which is just home to me. It was a natural fit and everything just came together. I’m also at this Pilates studio because it was a good fit for my style of teaching and the yoga practice that I’ve leaned into over the last few years. The whole experience feels rooting.”



This is a homecoming for Michelle, who spent the first 12 years of her life in Charlotte County.



“Even though I wasn’t born here, we moved here when I was still a baby,” she said. “My parents worked at the Medical Center in Punta Gorda, 35 years ago.”



At the age of 12, Michelle moved to Tennessee.



“We moved back to where my mom was from, about 10 minutes from Kentucky and Virginia. It was a culture shock for me, but it was a homecoming for her. It really was like Mayberry. Interestingly, my mother’s line is related to the Hatfield family (of the infamous Hatfield and McCoy families).”



Michelle laughed about it and said, “It was nice, the fact that everybody up there had a connection.”



Coming home to Florida was always in the cards, but Michelle faced a few delays along the way.



“My original plan was to move to Chattanooga first. I came out of the military to take care of my father, who had Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s. After he passed away, I planned to move to Chattanooga to build my legal career, then move to Florida.”



Michelle and her father spent precious father-daughter time on the beaches of Boca Grande.



“My father and I would come out and collect seashells. He dabbled in photography on the side, and he won a couple of contests with some pictures he took of the beach here in Boca Grande. I keep them in my office.”



The beaches of Boca Grande conjure magical times with her father, from corporate-sponsored family outings where they had their faces painted, to Old Hitler.



“Do you remember Old Hitler, the shark that used to live out there? He was around when I was little,” she said.



Fortunately for Michelle, her husband, Lance, was supportive of her plans to return home.



“I took a job at one of the largest insurance defense firms in Chattanooga and that’s where I met my husband, who was a native of Chattanooga. It took me a while to convince him that we were meant to be back in Florida.”



It was on a visit to Siesta Key when Lance agreed to the move.



“He was coming out of the Army Corps of Engineers, and he started putting out applications when a door in Charlotte County opened wide. A week later, he had an interview and two months later, we were here.”



After visiting the area’s beaches, Michelle introduced them to the beaches here in Boca Grande.



“I said, ‘I want to take you to the beach where I grew up and went all the time with my dad.’ So we went to Boca Grande beach, and he said, ‘This is it. This is where we’re going from here on out.’”



Michelle had found her way home.



Now that she is in Florida, she is laying down the roots of where she will take her passion for advocacy and mediation.



“I realized that I just want to mediate and meditate,” she said, “so, I got certified as a Florida Supreme Court Certified Mediator. The great thing about mediation is that it is a non-biased approach and advocating for resolution.”



It all has come full circle for Michelle as she feels that yoga, meditation and mediation all fit together.



“My law background is that I’m an old-school paralegal, like Erin Brockovich, with a little more grace and tact. If you were to call my first boss, that’s how he would describe me. But when I took my dependency certification and I started observing with the courts, it just pricked something within me; that human rights advocacy felt like home.”



Michelle has been laying the foundation for her next professional step here in Florida. “I saw a need, so I started volunteering with Charlotte County … which led to Lee County … which led to Collier County. I’m also volunteering in the 20th judicial district. There’s a need, a gap that I see between the families and what the state can do for them, and somebody needs to stand in the gap.”



Michele has secured a contract working with the district. She hopes to be able to incorporate her ability to mediate with an ability to meditate … maybe even through yoga.



“With yoga, you can do so much towards healing trauma, along with meditating and just focusing on the breath and the mind.” she said. “Broken, hurting people hurt people, and healed people, heal people.”



Even though Michelle is unsure of exactly where this will all lead, she says she is looking at the needs in the community. “With regards to the advocacy part, yes I am in the process of incorporating and doing a 501c4 for the advocacy center. It won’t be a physical building but more of a network,” she said.



Michelle’s background as a paralegal has been a solid foundation for the work she does today.



“I was a senior litigation paralegal. I went to law school and in my second year, decided I’d rather stab myself in the leg repeatedly with a steak knife than litigate before the bar,” Michelle laughed.



Despite her busy schedule, Michelle still finds time for her hobbies – fishing and weaponry. “My dad had me out on the firing range learning how to line up the hands on a 30/30 when I was 6 years old, so I do enjoy weaponry. My daughter and I go to the shooting ranges in the evening.”



Michelle’s husband shares her love of fishing.



“Lance does a lot of offshore fishing. We enjoy camping, all things water-related, all things Disney and spending time with my family. My passions are my hobbies. I think I am blessed in the fact that I have passion for what I do. If you love what you do, you never work a day in your life.”



Now that she’s teaching at Banyan Tree Pilates & Yoga, Michelle is thrilled to be putting it all together.



“I’ve always done yoga, and I feel that both yoga and Pilates brings in the belly, the breath, the mind and the soul. It just feeds every aspect, which is what fitness is supposed to be all about, right? Wellness is supposed to be the whole body, the whole mind. That’s why we’re all here, and I think Pilates and yoga just brings us all back to the center of the core.”



Michelle is thrilled to be able to share her love of Boca Grande with Lance and their daughter, 13-year-old Micah, who she describes as, “A little Sheldon, except she’s not socially awkward.”



Micah has started to take up stand-up paddle boarding, which has prompted Michelle to think about getting certified as a paddleboard yoga instructor.



“Don’t you think that will be a fun class to take here in Boca Grande?” she asked, thoughtfully.



Why not? It doesn’t seem like a far reach for this yoga and Pilates instructor/Erin Brockovich-style paralegal/certified mediator superwoman to add paddleboard yoga teacher to her list of attributes.



There’s no mistaking it: Michelle Hubbs has come home.