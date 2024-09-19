North Port embraces conservation, protection of Warm Mineral Springs

September 19, 2024

By Sheila Evans

‘It is one of the most remarkable things in the state of Florida, and perhaps the North American Continent. It should studied in great detail. They are remarkable pieces of the ecology to study on this continent.’

– Dr. Eugenie Clark, founder of Mote Marine

Marine archaeologist W.A. “Sonny” Cockrell with skull found at Warm Mineral Springs in 1973, photo by Jim Purks.

North Port’s city commissioners took a major step on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Warm Mineral Springs. Commissioners unanimously approved a plan to floodproof and fully restore the admissions building and complete a hybrid renovation of the spa building, converting it into an open-air pavilion. This would preserve the building’s Sarasota School of Architecture design and historical designation.

The third historic building on the property, the Cyclorama, will be stabilized and secured to protect it from the elements until sufficient funding is available for its restoration.

Architectural historian Bill Goetz told the Beacon that the decision was a compromise, but it involved keeping the roofline of a building designed by the late Jack West, a Sarasota architect. The building, he said, matches “the shape and dimensions of a cross section of the spring is a great compromise over complete demolition.”

Joseph Steinmetz photo of entrance to Warm Mineral Springs. Florida Memory Project Photos

Those buildings, and the Three Graces Fountain and Warm Mineral Springs Motel (designed by Victor Lundy) showcased North Ports’ mid-century cultural connectivity with the rest of Sarasota County.

City staff recommended the plan as the best option for maintaining the historic character of the buildings, meeting the operational needs of Parks & Recreation staff and park patrons, and closely aligning with available project funding. The plan considered feedback from residents and stakeholders and was endorsed by the Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation.

Previous plans had been rejected by residents, including one proposal for a massive development around the historic site. Sarasota County and the city of North Port teamed up in December 2010 to buy Warm Mineral Springs from Cypress Lending Group Ltd. for $5.5 million, in order to protect the grounds.

The Cyclorama was a popular post-war tourist attraction depicting Ponce de Leon’s quest for the Fountain of Youth.

At the meeting, the Commission also directed staff to begin negotiations with the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast to place a conservation easement on the 60 acres of city-owned land adjacent to Warm Mineral Springs Park.

Map of the restoration of the complex.

An easement would allow for the restoration and preservation of the property as public land and protect it from future high-intensity development. It would also allow time to secure alternative funding to complete the improvements identified in the 2019 Warm Mineral Springs Park Master Plan, and the proposed trailhead and trail connection to the North Port Connector to the Legacy Trail. The Commission’s direction also included exploring a potential botanical partner and a possible holistic health center.

“We are thrilled to be making huge progress on solving this legacy problem that has been discussed in North Port for more than a decade,” City Manager Jerome Fletcher said in a release. “The Commission has listened to the concerns of its residents and stakeholders and found a compromise that allows us to get to work on making Warm Mineral Springs a cultural and environmental asset we can all be proud of.”

Staff will provide more details on designs and costs at future Commission meetings.

Goetz and other historians hope that the cyclorama, which depicts the history of Florida, can also be saved at Warm Springs.

“The Warm Mineral Springs Cyclorama should be restored as a significant and valuable historical asset for the City of North Port,” said Goetz.

Visit NorthPortFL.gov/WMSPMasterPlan to view Tuesday’s meeting and presentation and sign up to receive email updates on Warm Mineral Springs Park.