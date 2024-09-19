Lighthouse United Methodist begins youth programs

September 19, 2024

By Anna Ridilla

The Lighthouse United Methodist Church WAG Club started up again for the school year on Monday, Sept. 16. WAG, which stands for Wiggly Afternoon Games, is a free after-school program for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Ana Maria Eyrich will be running the program for her first year as the family ministry coordinator, but this is not a new program for the church.

“There will be fun games and crafts, something that is not school related,” Eyrich said. “There will also be snacks.”

The club will run from 3 to 4:30 p.m. every Monday afternoon at the Methodist Church, 325 Third St. W.

“We obviously start a little later than the school year starts because we want kids to get into their routines with school before the club starts,” Eyrich added.

On the club flyer there is a QR code to register for the program; however, parents can also contact Eyrich at (941) 964-2479 or aeyrich@bglighthouseumc.com. Advance registration is preferred as the form includes details such as allergies.