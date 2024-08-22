Skip to main content

New procedure for Island School drop-offs

, ,
August 22, 2024
By Anna Ridilla
The Island School has changed the procedure for pick-up and drop-off while the Community Center undergoes construction. During pick-up on Friday, Aug. 16, the car line on First Street was backed up to Gilchrist Avenue. An email was sent to TIS parents and guardians on Aug. 1, informing the community of the new procedure, which […]

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition