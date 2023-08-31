New owner of the bakery talks about coming back strong from losing it all

By Marcy Shortuse

Sue Sligar stood watching the Bakery Building come down on Monday, Aug. 28 with mixed feelings. As the new owner of the building (or the space, we should say) she was grateful it would no longer be a hazard to The Barnichol Hardware Store and the general public. But one of the apartments above the bakery had been her home for several years, and she lost just about everything when the tower collapsed on it during Hurricane Ian. “I lost everything, materially … all of it,” she said. “But in the face of losing it all, I became fearless. What else did I have to lose?”