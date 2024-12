New nonstop flights announced from Fort Myers, RSW

December 5, 2024

By Staff Report

Fort Myers, RSW, has several new direct flights beginning this month from discount carriers. The dates of service beginning are after each city. Breeze Airways • New Haven, Connecticut (HVN), weekly, starting Dec. 10 • South Bend, Indiana (SBN), weekly, starting Feb. 5, 2025 • Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM) weekly, starting Feb. 14, 2025 Frontier […]