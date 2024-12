3rd Street Bistro work continues

December 5, 2024

By Staff Report

Work continues in the renovation of the yet un-officially named 3rd Street Bistro at 210 E. Railroad Ave. There is no official word on the opening; plans for the building were approved by the Boca Grande Historic Preservation board in August. The building was the home of Mimi’s 3rd Street Bistro before they reopened South […]