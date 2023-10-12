New Landscaping and Details on Tower Project

October 12, 2023

By Staff Report

It’s been a good week for our new cell tower project. Tower construction is complete. All of the cell carriers (AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile) have applied for their permits. They have started to move equipment to the site and installation has begun.

The goal remains to have island-wide cell service in place shortly after Thanksgiving. Once the carriers are up and running, the community cell tower committee will continue to monitor the service quality and seek solutions for those areas on the north and south ends of the island where coverage gaps may remain.

In another exciting development (and with lots of help from Hazeltine Nurseries), the landscaping plan for the site, which includes the old Century Link/Lumen building that sits to the left of the tower, has been approved.

The new landscaping will go a long way in beautifying what has long been an unattractive corner in the center of our downtown area.