Charlotte County Ponders Fate of Historic Placida Bunkhouse

October 12, 2023

By Garland Pollard

A Charlotte County historic plaque makes a very clear promise about the Placida Bunkhouse, an old railroad dormitory that is currently resting and rotting behind the South Gulf Cove Publix off of Gasparilla Road. The sign states: However, a Placida resident, John Valickas, has raised the issue of the deterioration of the abandoned building, which […]