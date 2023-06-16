New golf cart regulations go into effect July 1 … Do you know what they entail?
By Marcy Shortuse
One of the biggest changes to take place in a very long time is about to occur on July 1, when the newly-signed golf cart law goes into effect. House Bill 949 was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis a few weeks ago, which makes the legal age to operate a golf cart 16, or 15 with a learner’s permit and an adult present. If you’re 18 and older, you have to have valid government-issued identification.
