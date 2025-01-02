New Florida fiction

January 2, 2025

By Anna Ridilla

Some new Florida books:

“State of Paradise” by Laura van den Berg

In a small Florida town, a ghostwriter navigates a surreal summer filled with missing people, a mysterious virtual reality device from a company called ELECTRA and eerie changes in her own life, including family secrets and a bizarre physical transformation. When her sister disappears and returns claiming to have visited another dimension, she is drawn into investigating the town’s strange happenings and their connection to ELECTRA and her famous employer. Harper Perennial, $16.99

“One Deadly Eye: A Doc Ford Novel” by Randy Wayne White

In South Africa, marine biologist Doc Ford becomes the target of a criminal brotherhood after a diplomat’s disappearance, leading them to Florida’s west coast just as a deadly hurricane approaches. Amid the chaos, Doc must confront escaped Russian prisoners, including a bloodthirsty serial killer, while protecting his family and friends. G. P. Putnam’s Sons, $28

“The Float Test” by Lynn Steger Strong

This novel by Lynn Steger Strong explores a long-held grudge between adult siblings in the fictional Kenner family during a long summer in Florida. Critics have described it as an “elegant reconstruction of an American family on the brink.” Mariner Books, $28.99