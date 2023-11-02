Might the sailboat at 9th be gone soon?

November 2, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

Word has it that Lee County might be working to remove the sailboat lodged in the sand at 9th Street beach since Hurricane Ian … maybe even as early as today.

On Thursday, Oct. 26 it was discussed that 9th Street beach access would be closed today, Friday, Nov. 3 so that the company A-C-T Environmental and Infrastructure of Bartow could come in and work on getting rid of the boat.

This is part of the Lee County vessel recovery program, co-partnered with Divecom.

The company’s plan is to make a one-day job of it.

Photo by Dusty