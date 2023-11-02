Turtle Patrol gives end-of-season wrap-up
November 2, 2023
By Sheila Evans
Hurricane Idalia effectively ended the sea turtle nesting season this year, much like Hurricane Ian did last year. The good news is that most of the nesting season was already completed before either storm hit the area. This season the number of nests and hatchlings was down from 2022, according to Denise Juergens, marine turtle permit holder for the Boca Grande Sea Turtle Association (BGSTA), which covers the entire island except for the state park properties. She said, however, that there was good news with this year’s final tally of nests and hatchlings. “This year the depredation rate in our nests went from roughly 47 percent in 2022 to 12 percent,” she said. Depredation is the disturbance of the nests and hatchlings by dogs, seabirds, raccoons, ghost crabs and other predators. On Gasparilla Island, most of the destruction is done by coyotes, Juergens said.
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- Parking meeting held with Sheriff, Commissioner … but because of the timing, we don’t know what happened
- New donations to AUXCOMM fund mean one step closer to the goal of emergency autonomy
- The Gasparilla Maritime Museum to hold ‘soft reopening’ November 3
- Turtle Patrol gives end-of-season wrap-up
- Might the sailboat at 9th be gone soon?