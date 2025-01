Meet Your Lee Commissioners; new in office, David Mulicka

January 2, 2025

By Staff Report

On Election Day in November, two seats on the Lee County Board of Commissioners were up for election: District 3, which includes much of South Lee, and District 5, which covers the Northwest portion of the county. David Mulicka was elected to the District 3 commissioner seat, succeeding Ray Sandelli, who retired earlier this year. […]