SW Florida Fishing: It’s trout time around the harbor

January 2, 2025

By Guest Columnist

BY CAPT. WILL WATERHOUSE Not only have the holidays brought great weather, they have also brought great fishing! The back country fishing has been outstanding this past week! Large speckled trout are being caught on live bait and artificial lures. If you are looking for action the speckled trout are your best bet. Look for […]