Many thanks from Chamber for Educate Boca Grande Golf Scramble

November 18, 2023

By Boca Beacon

The Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the sponsors, players, volunteers and community members who took part in the recent Educate Boca Scholarship Golf Scramble, which was held this year at Wellen Park Golf & Country Club. Together, we raised more than $20,000 for local student scholarships for higher education.

A special thank you to our Presenting Sponsor, Capstan Financial, and Platinum Sponsors, Grande Aire and Suncoast Beverage, Ball Sponsor, Boca Grande Real Estate, Closest to the Pin Sponsor, Elizabeth Burr, Longest Drive Sponsor, Hudson’s, Hole in One Sponsor, Caddy Carts and Beverage Cart Sponsors, Parsley-Baldwin and Scarpa’s. Hole Sponsors included: Boca Beacon, Carol Stewart of Michael Saunders & Company, Superior Paint, Grande Aire, Suncoast Beverage, BRC Group, Pink Pony, Gale Force Roofing, Team Wojcik of Boca Grande Real Estate, Phillips Landscaping, Temptation Restaurant, Crews Bank, Stonehenge Land Management, Banyan Tree Pilates & Yoga, Coastal Homes Services, Key Agency, Morgan Capital Group and Gold Rush BBQ.

To say that it takes a village is an understatement. It is with the most sincere thanks that we are grateful for our village.

The Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce “Educate Boca” Scholarship Fund is a nonprofit corporation established by the Chamber to administer its scholarship fundraising and awards. Recipients of these scholarships receive monetary assistance for college tuition, vocational training and special education. To say that this is very important to many of our students is an understatement: These scholarships are vital in maintaining financial viability for our students in order to continue with their education.