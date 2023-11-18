Community supports Gasparilla Island Lighthouse at Light Keeper’s Open

November 18, 2023

By Staff Report

Barrier Island Parks Society is overwhelmingly thankful to all of the sponsors and players who came together to support the Gasparilla Island Lighthouse in the Light Keeper’s Open Golf Charity Tournament on October 30. BIPS extends special thanks to the lead sponsors: Boca Grande Real Estate, Eagle Bay Family Office, Gulf to Bay Sotheby’s, Michael […]