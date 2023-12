Macho approach for new beginner class at Duplicate Bridge Club

December 8, 2023

By Staff Report

Bridge instructor Susie Kett will lead a new set of beginner lessons for the Boca Grande Duplicate Bridge Club beginning Wednesday, Jan. 3. Kett, who has taught privately, has led a popular men’s bridge class called Macho Bridge. “She made it interesting, and she let them know there was going to be some work,” said […]