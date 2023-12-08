Obituary: Lynda Kaye Shute, 1966-2023

December 8, 2023

By Staff Report

Lynda Kaye Shute, 57, of Rotonda West, FL, passed away on December 7, 2023. She was born on September 25, 1966. Lynda is survived by her husband, Scott Shute, her daughter Brandi Gall, her sons Brent Gall and Erick Hanson.

After moving to Boca Grande in 1997 with her husband Scott, Lynda worked various jobs, including painting in Boca Bay, the Pink Pony, and the Barnichol for Margret and Daryl Polk. In 2000, Lynda and her husband established Shute Contracting Inc., a construction company.

Lynda enjoyed crafting and interior decorating in her free time. She was known for her creativity and attention to detail.

No service will be held. Contributions in her memory may be made to any charity that benefits Gasparilla Island.

May Lynda rest in peace, and may her loved ones find comfort during this difficult time.