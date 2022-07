Lee County recycling is number one, but there is still much work to be done

July 8, 2022

By Staff Report

Lee County Solid Waste has been named Florida’s top county recycling operator by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP). The amount of material Lee County residents recycled in 2021 would be enough to fill 168 football fields with material 70 feet high – as high as the highest point on the Sanibel Causeway. Lee […]