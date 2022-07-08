TURTLE TALK: Need turtle info? Look to Turtle Talks to find out more

July 8, 2022

By Tonya Bramlage

Right before a busy beach-going holiday, it is common for Boca Grande Sea Turtle Association volunteers to encounter innumerable individuals asking for additional information once they learn about the nesting of turtles on the Island. Outreach is one of the primary goals for turtle patrollers as they attempt to raise awareness and encourage participation in BGSTA. “Turtle Talks” is a children’s activity book patrollers give out during nesting season in a continuing effort to educate, inform and create interest in sea turtle nesting.