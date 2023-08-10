Lee County Commissioners to vote on new roof for Boca Grande Community Center
August 10, 2023
By Marcy Shortuse
When Lee County Commissioners hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, one of the topics of discussion will be approval of the budget for the replacement of the Boca Grande Community Center roof. This will be what is known as a County Project Authorization with West Coast Florida Enterprises, Inc. The cost for the project is $223,500.
