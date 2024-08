Lake Okeechobee plan signed Monday

August 15, 2024

By Staff Report

The new Lake Okeechobee management plan, entitled LOSOM, was signed into effect Monday, Aug. 12. The Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual marks a significant change in how the Army Corps of Engineers will move water in and out of the lake for the next decade. LOSOM is the first plan to consider public health by […]