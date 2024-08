Historic Preservation Board approves new ‘3rd Street Bistro’ design

August 15, 2024

By Garland Pollard

Question of parking signage raised to staff The Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board met Wednesday, and approved two projects, including an addition to a house at 235 Banyan St., and a renovation to the 3rd Street Bistro, at 310 East Railroad Ave. Members present were Peggy Stanley, Barbara Wickwire, Paul Eddy, Dennis Maloomian, Jerry Edgerton, […]