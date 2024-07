Englewood Art Summer Market July 19-20

July 3, 2024

By Staff Report

The Englewood Art Center, a division of Ringling College of Art and Design, is offering visitors and residents a chance to enjoy original artworks created by more than 20 area artists. EAC’s Summer Art Market is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20 in the center’s Loranger Gallery, […]