Just over the bridge: The Boca Beacon holiday shopping guide part II

November 26, 2021

By Marcy Shortuse

This week’s shopping guide feature will be the off-island businesses of Englewood and Placida. Now more than ever our small businesses need our support, and we are blessed to have some truly amazing shopping opportunities on the other side of the Boca Grande Causeway. Shopping on the Cape Haze Peninsula and Englewood is something you should consider before you head to the big box stores.

Enjoy part two of our series, featuring just a taste of what you can find just over the bridge.

When many people think about Englewood shopping, they immediately conjure up a vision of Dearborn Street in historic Old Englewood. This street has seen its share of ups and downs through the years, but today we are proud to report it is a thriving hot spot, filled with a plethora of shops of all kinds.

You might be a little shocked if you haven’t been to Dearborn Street in the last few months, though, as it is the location of an Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency $7.6 million renovation project. This charming little street is about to become even more charming when the project is done, as it will include street, sidewalk, landscaping and lighting improvements, a new bandshell and much more.

As you can imagine, the businesses on Dearborn are very happy about the renovation, but a little stressed about the upcoming holiday season. Roadwork often turns people away, particularly when parking is limited. That isn’t necessarily the case on Dearborn, though, as even the furthest shop from anywhere you stand on the street is just a few minutes’ walk … and the beauty of walking a little further means you’ll have a chance to get a closer look at some of the stores you haven’t been in yet.

Not only does Dearborn Street boast several impressive antique and apparel shops, not to mention art galleries and collectible venues, they also have a farmer’s market (currently located at 250 W Dearborn Street, the Rowley’s Insurance Agency parking lot) on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Construction is planned on a block-by-block basis, so business access isn’t difficult. Just use your patience, your common sense and remember, these businesses are part of what makes Old Englewood so unique and fun. We have to support them to make sure they thrive and continue to exist.

Beyond Dearborn

Dearborn Street isn’t the only place to go to find some incredibly unique shopping opportunities … sometimes you just have to look at the sights you see every day with a fresh pair of eyes.

For instance, when you head south off Dearborn onto South McCall Road you’ll find some enchanting little shops that sell everything from albums to metalwork, as well as some thrift/consignment stores.

Traveling through Englewood toward its center you will find a wealth of shops owned by small business owners. Items for sale include everything from statuary to seashells and flowers to fossils.

East Englewood is home to shops that sell furniture, home lighting accessories, jewelry and more. Placida Road down to Boca Grande is filled with locally-owned shops with products that will suit anyone from a pirate to an artist. Some of Englewood’s finer coastal furnishing stores can be found there as well.

So before you hold your breath and hope for your package to arrive on time from Amazon or head to a corporate chain store, remember the people who make our outlying community so unique and fun. Please, shop local. The seeds of prosperity are best planted in our own backyard, and our shopkeepers need our business now more than ever.