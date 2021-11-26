… and the 2021 GIFT Tournament winners are …

November 26, 2021

By Staff Report

Congratulations to the boys on Capt. Mark Becton’s boat, as they were the winners of the 2021 Gasparilla Island Fly-fishing Tournament! It was held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, and $2,700 was raised for the Boca Grande Historical Center archival program.

Shown here are Spencer Becton, Capt. Mark, winning angler Jacob Szatkowski and tournament founder and coordinator, Capt. Sandy Melvin of Gasparilla Outfitters.

You can read more about the tournament in Capt. Sandy’s next Boca Beacon column.

Photo by Daniel