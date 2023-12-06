Jacob Patrick Halunen, 2004-23

December 6, 2023

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Jacob Patrick Halunen of Englewood, Florida on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Jacob was 19 years old. Born on October 22, 2004, to Michael Paul Halunen Sr. and Yvonne Diane (Barnthouse) Halunen. Jacob was a senior who would have been part of the graduating class of 2024 at Lemon Bay High School.

Jacob was a loving, kind, compassionate, selfless, humble, and giving young man who filled those who knew him with love and joy. An all-around genuine soul whom people naturally gravitate towards. He was always there with a helping hand or just there to listen and be a friend to anyone who needed him.

Jacob had a variety of hobbies including fishing, boating, and music. Whether it was playing the keyboard, guitar, or drums, he did it all. One place you would always find him would be in the driveway working on his boat or one of his cars. Jacob took deep pride in his family relationships and enjoyed a wealth of friendships.

Jacob is survived by his mother, Yvonne Diane (Barnthouse) Halunen, Christopher Regis, father Michael Paul Halunen, Sr., step-mother Andrea Halunen, siblings Bailey Halunen and Michael Paul Halunen, Jr., Paris Weaver, Kaleb Halunen, brother-in-law Tyler DeGraff and girlfriend Makayla Whispell. He is also survived by grandmothers Vicki Barnthouse, Diane Barrett and Leanne Halunen; grandfather Paul Halunen; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jacob was predeceased by his grandfather, Hager Allen Barnthouse Sr. and his uncle, Leroy Edward Barnthouse III.

The family will remember and honor Jacob Halunen with a Celebration of Life which will be held on December 7, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. at the Fellowship Church of Englewood. Until then, friends, family, and acquaintances are encouraged to share a photo, memory, or story at www.englewoodfh.com

In lieu of flowers, or monetary donations, we kindly ask that you please consider giving the gift of life by donating blood in Jacob’s memory.