Island tree-lighting tradition to take place this Sunday, Dec. 5

December 4, 2021

By Marcy Shortuse

Join family and friends at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 for the annual Lighting of the Boca Grande Community Christmas Tree. Sponsored by the Boca Grande Woman’s Club, the event will be held across the street from Hudson’s Grocery on Park Avenue.

This year’s ceremony features Christmas messages from our local clergy. Christmas caroling will be led by the Boca Beaux Quartet and a solo performance by Nancy Garraghan.

Children from The Island School and the Boca Grande Preschool will participate in a live nativity scene. Individually-wrapped treats will be passed.

Each year the Boca Grande Woman’s Club honors an organization or individuals for outstanding contributions to the community.

This year’s Honorary Christmas Tree Lighters are Pete and Ginny Nicholas.