Lee County commissioners to discuss sidewalk amendment, beach erosion measures and more for Gasparilla island

December 4, 2021

By Marcy Shortuse

When Lee County Commissioners sit down for the monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7 they will not only be discussing the finalization of Boca Grande’s sidewalk ordinance amendment, but also the renewal of lease agreements with three island organizations and a beach renourishment project at the south end of the island.

The Boca Grande Historic District Commercial Sidewalk Use Ordinance was proposed after a slew of anonymous complaints regarding items such as clothing racks, café-style tables and chairs, even planters and benches on village sidewalks came to Lee County Code Enforcement. A group from the island, working in conjunction with the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board and others, asked Lee County to create a special exception for the village.

The amendment will allow certain businesses in the historic district to use sidewalks for commercial purposes, including “the placement of items such as tables, chairs, benches, portable outdoor heaters, planters, temporary signage, sales racks, and other similar objects. The commercial use of the sidewalk must not block or impede pedestrian traffic, and all items must be removed and stored when the business is closed.”

On November 2 Lee County Commissioners asked staff to bring to public hearing the ordinance, after the island’s Historic Preservation Board approved it on August 11.

The recommendation to commissioners is to approve the amendment.

Imagine having the option to lease a property on Gasparilla Island for $1 a year. That is exactly what will be discussed at the December 7 meeting, as Boca Bargains, the Boca Grande Art Center and the Boca Grande Historical Society pay that much with the five-year leases they have with the county. Their leases are set for a period of five years, and if approved by the commissioners at the meeting their new leases would extend until December of 2026.

A $4.5 million beach and shoreline erosion program is also on the table for commissioners to discuss. Approval of interlocal agreements between Lee County and the Barrier Island Parks Society, as well as several other Lee County entities, will finalize the use of tourist development tax funding to provide beach improvements, maintenance, renourishment, restoration and erosion control to beaches with public access.

BIPS is on the schedule to receive $40,000 for Gasparilla Island walking trail maintenance and almost $12,000 for beach maintenance on the grounds of the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse.

Commissioners will also discuss a direction to take in regards to changes in several Lee County manatee “slow speed” zone ordinances, including the Boca Grande Bayou. According to their web site, “Based upon the best available scientific information, manatees inhabit the bayside areas along Captiva Island (quarter-mile buffer including Roosevelt Channel), North Captiva (Safety Harbor), and Gasparilla Island (Boca Grande Bayou) on a regular basis including winter use. Accordingly, there is a need to post these areas as year round slow speed zones for manatee protection. Maps 3A-C depict areas proposed to be year round slow speed zones for manatee protection under a new County ordinance.

“This County ordinance would be subject to approval by FWC, and in accordance with statute, would be reviewed with the best available scientific data. FWC does not have current plans to review Lee County speed zones … Staff concludes that the data supports a new local ordinance request to FWC to post year round manatee slow speed zones for the areas depicted in the attached Maps 3A-C.

“ … The areas along Boca Grande Bayou were previously regulated as idle speed under previous County Ordinances or are currently seasonal slow speed manatee zones April 1 through November 15 under state law. The areas were previously regulated as year round idle speed zones for approximately 30 years.”