ISLAND SHERIFF, FIRE AND EMS: BGFD calls from June include some fainting, some falling

July 6, 2023

By Staff Report

On Tuesday, July 4 at 10:05 p.m. firefighters and EMTs responded a call in the 5000 block of Gasparilla Road for a man who had vomited, then fell face first into shallow water. In the end, he was not transported. On Sunday, July 2 at 10:55 p.m. firefighters received a call of jet skiers in distress. The caller stated they had not had contact with the two people aboard the jet skis since they were told the pair had run aground.