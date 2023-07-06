The ground is broken and the walls are going up at South Beach Bar & Grille

July 6, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

South Beach Bar & Grille co-owner Bart DeStefano still hasn’t stopped holding his breath, even though the walls are going up on the replacement building. He has had to jump through a lot of hoops to get to this point, as anyone knows who has waterfront property in Florida. But the Bowen Construction guys are out there every day now and no one has stopped them yet. “They haven’t given us a time frame for completion yet,” DeStefano said. “I’m trying to be realistic by saying maybe February or March of next year, but they may move faster than I think. We originally hoped to be open by Christmas time.”