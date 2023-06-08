IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Paul and Renata Rozmus

June 8, 2023

By Sheila Evans

If you happen to be in Boca Grande in the daytime on a Monday or Wednesday, you may be intrigued by the playful or plaintive sound of a lone flute wafting on the air currents. It is not your imagination. It is Paul Rozmus, entertaining guests at the Key Lime Bistro at the south end of the Railroad Depot building. Paul and his wife Renata are both classically trained musicians who play at the Bistro several days and nights for the enjoyment of Bistro patrons and anyone else in the vicinity. Although their training is classical, their repertoire for the Bistro is fun and eclectic. It includes smooth jazz, rock, soca, contemporary and up-tempo jazz, R and B – and a rendition of “Happy Birthday,” if the occasion fits.