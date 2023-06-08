THIS DATE IN THE BOCA BEACON

Skip to main content

June 8, 2023
By Marcy Shortuse
Boca Beacon backpages FIVE YEARS AGO “Faithful II” took first place in the Gasparilla Island Kids Classic, and Kris Boyden was just about done with deadly objects falling from the sky around her shop downtown. Workers on the tower were leaving things up there, which would inevitably fall.   TEN YEARS AGO The Tarpon Queen […]

